Doctor Who: RTD on "Bigeneration" Creating Brand New "Doctorverse"

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies explains how "bigeneration" impacted every past regeneration, created a bold new "Doctorverse."

If you haven't watched the final episode of Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special event, then consider this your official "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" warning and you're last chance to turn back. All good? Great! Okay, as you saw in the David Tennant & Catherine Tate-starrer, the Fourteenth Doctor (Tennant) was faced with no other choice but to take a shot straight to the chest from UNIT's galvanic beam – courtesy of Neil Patrick Harris' Toymaker. But instead of regenerating, the Doctor "bigenerated," with Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor joining his fourteenth counterpart in defeating the Toymaker and banishing him from our universe. While the Fifteenth Doctor took off for new adventures (beginning on December 25th), the Fourteenth Doctor was shown joining Donna & her family – finally getting a sense of calm & peace.

During the official Doctor Who podcast, Davies dropped a ten-ton hint that fans should check out the BBC iPlayer in-vision commentary for "The Giggle," teasing that some big things were on the way impacting "the entire lore of 'Doctor Who'" in ways that are "much bigger than you think and I hope could lead to all sorts of things." Well, it looks like Davie wasn't exaggerating, revealing that at the moment of the Fourteenth/Fifteenth bigeneration, "a whole timeline bigenerated." And that impact is proving to have implications across the show's 60 years, with each previous regeneration seeing its Doctor now living on in a splinter timeline. "Sylvester McCoy woke up in a drawer, in a morgue, in San Francisco… and Jon Pertwee woke up on the floor of the laboratory," Davies further explained. Producer Phil Collinson added, "Colin Baker got up and sorted the Rani out," before Daves followed up with, "They all did." So remember how Davies offered us the heads-up that Tales of the TARDIS would be very important after the anniversary specials? Well, this was what he was talking about.

In Doctor Who Unleashed, Davies dug deeper into the concept – noting that both the Fourteen & Fifteenth Doctors are very much real. "Bigeneration, we discover, is an ancient myth of the Time Lords where instead of a new body taking over from the old body, the new body separates from the old boy, and both are left alive," Davies explained. With that many Doctors and that many timelines now in play, Davies teased that it could "lead to all sorts of things" heading into the franchise's future.

