Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies on Those "Millie Gibson Leaving" Rumors

With Millie Gibson confirmed for both seasons, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies addresses the previous rumors of her leaving the show.

Article Summary Russell T. Davies confirms Millie Gibson isn't leaving Doctor Who.

Rumors fueled by set leaks and filming schedules debunked.

Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday to have a major role over two seasons.

Disney+ and BBC to premiere new Doctor Who episodes in May.

If you've been following the production news on Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) new season of BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who adventures, then you know that there were rumblings out there that Gibson may not be staying for Gatwa's first two seasons. A combination of quotes from Gibson in an interview, set leaks showing Gatwa filming with new companion Varada Sethu, and the lack of official statements one way or another only served to dump more gasoline on the dumpster fires of random speculation. Earlier this month, all of the speculation was put to rest when Sethu was officially announced to be joining both Gatwa and Gibson during the second season – meaning the TARDIS will be rolling with three instead of two now, and that Gibson isn't going anywhere. Speaking with SFX Magazine, Davies made it "super official" that Gibson wasn't leaving while also explaining how filming so far in advance contributed to the rumors and why it was difficult to respond.

"Not leaving. Not at all," Davies shared during his interview. "We were ordered for two years of a series off Disney, and we're delivering two years, and the Ruby Sunday story literally spans those two years. We are planning [to] shoot the [season two] finale in which Ruby has the most magnificent scenes, and Millie, it's some of your most challenging material yet, isn't it? It will all make sense once you see it play out." As for the rumor mill that grew around the matter, Davies finds it "unfortunate" but also explains why it's difficult to address every claim that's out there.

"It's very unfortunate that these things make the papers. We're in a very difficult position, because you can't answer rumour, you can't speak to rumour, we can't try and pin it down because the internet will just run away and will either misinterpret or will decide that the Princess of Wales has been replaced by four cats in a wig," he added. "So it's that you cannot begin to answer this sort of stuff. But you will see the love that we have for Millie and the extraordinary stories that Ruby's about to go on over the next two years. I guarantee you that."

"SPACE BABIES" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"THE DEVIL'S CHORD" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Ben Chessell)

"BOOM" (Writer: Steven Moffat; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"73 YARDS" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final). Now, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day & the date announcement teaser released for Season 1:

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, and Angela Wynter. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures.

