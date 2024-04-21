Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa

Doctor Who Season 1 Teaser: The Doctor's Looking For Some Loving

Check out a new teaser for Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson's new season of adventures.

After spending the past few updates getting to know Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) a whole lot better, we get to shift our focus back to the upcoming new season of adventures set to hit BBC & Disney+ next month. And there's no better way to do that than with a brand new teaser – one that gives Gatwa another chance to show off his Doctor's flow…

Here's a look at the action-packed, cool-vibing teaser that was released earlier today:

And here's a look back at what else we know about the upcoming new season of BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who:

"SPACE BABIES" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"THE DEVIL'S CHORD" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Ben Chessell)

"BOOM" (Writer: Steven Moffat; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"73 YARDS" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final). Now, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day & the date announcement teaser released for Season 1:

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, and Angela Wynter. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures.

