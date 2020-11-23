Doctor Who Series 12 Gets Behind-the-Scenes, Supercut Trailer Vids

If it's Monday, November 23, 2020, then that means fans around the world are either starting to or are in the midst of celebrating "'Doctor Who' Day"- and they have every reason to. With news on the holiday special "Revolution of the Daleks" expected any day now (today?), the faithful also learned that Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and the gang are now filming Series 13. With safety protocols in place, the team is now filming under strict industry and UK government guidelines to ensure the safety of all cast and crew. To that end, the added time and protocols are resulting in the expected 11-episode season to be reduced to 8 episodes.

So with that in mind, fans are getting a look at an aspect of the long-running series that you don't always get to see: the smiles, laughs, and joyful moments (and yes, even the stressful times) that go into making the series. Following that, the BBC also released a "supercut" trailer for the entire 12th series (which definitely has us wanting to rewatch the season, now):

"In this strangest of years, the 'Doctor Who' production team have worked wonders to get the show back into production. We're thrilled to be back making the show. Given the complexity of making Doctor Who, and with new and rigorous COVID working protocols, it's going to take us a little longer to film each episode, meaning we expect to end up with eight episodes, rather than the usual 11," Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall explained. "But rest assured, the ambition, humor, fun, and scares you expect from 'Doctor Who' will all still be firmly in place. For everyone around the world, this is a challenging period – but the Doctor never shirks from a challenge!"

Speaking on behalf of BBC Studios, EP Matt Strevens was excited to share the news. "We are so thrilled to have unlocked the TARDIS, dusted down the sonic, and be able to start filming again for the next season of 'Doctor Who," said Strevens. "The amazing production team, crew, and cast have worked wonders to get us shooting again in these challenging times. It's going to be as fun-filled and action-packed as ever – with plenty of surprises.'