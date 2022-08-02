Doctor Who Star NPH Excited About Ncuti Gatwa's "First Gay Doctor"

Just before the start of the new month, we had a chance to get an update on how things were going with the upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary celebration that incoming/returning showrunner Russell T. Davies is putting together from Neil Patrick Harris (who's part of a cast that includes David Tennant, Catherine Tate, and Yasmin Finney so far). Following up on his visit to The View, Harris checked in with Variety's Just for Variety podcast to promote his Netflix series Uncoupled… and of course, the topic turned to the long-running BBC series' milestone. Davies offered Harris a role after the two worked together on Davies' award-winning It's A Sin!, and at the time of the podcast recording, Harris had recently returned from filming. The conversation about the celebration special begins around the 37:05 mark, with Harris discussing how little he knew about the series heading into the projects and how he educated himself on the popular franchise. And before any of you ask? Yes, Harris did get a chance to spend some time with our newest Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa. And that's when we got this: "I got to meet and interact with him a bit, and he's glorious. He'll be the first gay Doctor, which is going to be super cool… a sexier Doctor."

Why do we have a feeling this is going to open up a lot of social media chatter? Here's a look at the podcast, followed by a look back at Harris' previous interview from last week:

In the following clip from the daytime talk show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg (a big Doctor Who fan) asks Harris for many updates he can offer, which results in Harris sharing the story of how that image of his character was posted first came about. And while Goldberg still drops a serious hint of her interest in playing the Doctor if the show ever went stateside, Harris has nothing but high praise for Gatwa:

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and, of course, a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself, and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Gatwa said when the news of his casting as the 14th Doctor was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so, as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added at the time, "The future is here, and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door, and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era." Instead, it's far more likely that he's actually talking about little-known additions to the Doctor Who canon, Beep the Meep and the Wrarth Warriors.