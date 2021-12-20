Doctor Who Star on Jodie Whittaker's Final Run: "Tears Will Be Shed"

So what better way could there be for The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) to spend New Year's Day than trapped in an ELF storage unit and stuck in a terrifying time loop with some unexpected guests? How about the big bads mentioned in the title of the BBC's upcoming New Year's Day special "Eve of the Daleks" showing up to eliminate anything and everything in their path? Because that's what Team TARDIS is facing in the first of Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's final three specials before a new Doctor and new showrunner Russell T. Davies begin their run. Speaking with Radio Times Magazine and with less than two weeks to go until the beginning of the end, Gill explains that the finality of it all is only now starting to hit them.

"You don't think about it, because you're just doing it. Filming's a long process, and you're in the moment and you enjoy it, and you think, 'Well, that's next year.' Now it has sunk in a little bit, because of the announcement that somebody else will be taking over from us," Gill explained during the interview, adding, "Tears will be shed! But not by me, because I'm cold-hearted." As for whether or not Gill will also be departing the long-running series, not official has been announced and Gill is keeping things that way for now. "We don't know where the specials and that are heading for everyone's character, you know?" Gill explained to RT prior to Series 13 Doctor Who: Flux. "What's great about 'Doctor Who' is that the audience is so open to old and new characters all the time. They don't need a whole new cast every time it starts with a new Doctor. But at the same time when that does happen like it did happen for us [in 2018], they're also massively on board with that. This show is open to so many options," Gill explained.

Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black), and Pauline McLynn (Father Ted) will be joining Team TARDIS for its New Year's Day adventure. Following that, fans should expect the second special in Spring/Summer 2022 (while the date is still not known as of this writing if we had to guess we would say May or June), with the third & final special (when Whittaker regenerates into the new & still unannounced as of this writing Doctor) airing Autumn 2022 as part of the BBC's Centenary celebrations. But for now, our focus shifts back to the start of 2022- and with that in mind, here's a look at the first official trailer and special overview for "Eve of the Daleks":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Eve of the Daleks: Trailer | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jB2F7Oc5T_s)

Sarah (Aisling Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Adjani Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year's Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned as they find themselves joining forces with the Doctor, Dan and Yaz in a fight against the Daleks.