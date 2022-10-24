Doctor Who: Tennant 14th Doctor, Gatwa 15th Doctor; 60th Anniv Images

You know, it's a good thing that "The Power of The Doctor" gave Doctor Who fans a whole lot to unpack because they'll have 13 months to unpack it before the long-running series returns to BBC and BBC America screens. Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall bid farewell in a very big way that we've covered in two previously-released reviews, but let's just say it was a guest star-filled adventure that repeatedly punched our "feels" over and over again. But, as expected, it was the ending that left viewers with their jaws rightfully dropped. when Whittaker regenerated into David Tennant. That's right, Tennant is now the 10th and 14th Doctor, with Russell T. Davies confirming that Ncuti Gatwa will be the 15th Doctor. So now, we were treated to a preview of next year's 60th-anniversary episodes that find Catherine Tate returning, joined by Yasmin Finney as "Rose," Neil Patrick Harris as our "big bad," and more. Confused? We forgot to add that Gatwa appears in the event episodes, too (looking as confused in the teaser as we are in real life).

And here's a look back at the teaser trailer released immediately after "The Power of the Daleks" for the upcoming three-episode 60th-anniversary event (set for November 2023):

"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti's Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger, and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, and why? We're giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!" Davies shared in a statement when the first teaser was released, confirming the Doctor's new "lineage." For a look back at how we got here, the BBC released a look behind-the-scenes at how Whittaker's regeneration came together. Following that, we also have their official thank you & goodbye to Whittaker and Mandip Gill (Yaz):

And, of course, the moment that everyone is still talking about: