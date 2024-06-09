Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, episode 7, preview, Season 1

Doctor Who: "The Legend of Ruby Sunday" Images Add to The Mystery

Check out some very interesting preview images for BBC and Disney+'s Doctor Who Season 1 Episode 7: "The Legend of Ruby Sunday."

Yesterday, we were treated to a number of previews for the penultimate episode of Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) Doctor Who Season 1, "The Legend of Ruby Sunday" (directed by Jamie Donoughue and written by Davies). The Doctor and UNIT investigate Ruby's past. But as the Time Window reveals horrifying secrets from Christmas Eve, the mysterious Triad Technology unleashes the greatest evil of all. But the big headline-grabber will be the potential "big reveal" regarding who Susan Twist's character truly is. For this go-around, Twist is listed as playing "Susan Triad" ("Susan TARDIS"?), but the promos and previews tease a much bigger reveal – and probably more questions – coming our way. Now, we have a set of preview images offering some additional clues – as well as some great looks at some familiar faces:

Along with Gatwa and Gibson, the episode will also feature Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), Rose Noble (Yasmin Finney), Colonel Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient), Morris Gibbons (Lenny Rush), Harriet (Genesis Lynea), Bailey Sinclair (Fela Lufadeju), Carla Sunday (Michelle Greenidge), Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), Cherry Sunday (Angela Wynter), Colonel Chidozie (Tachia Newall), Corporal Sullivan (Jasmine Bayes), The Vlinx (Aidan Cook), and Nicholas Briggs as the Voice of the Vlinx.

Here are those two recent looks at what's to come with this weekend's episode – all leading up to the big season finale, "Empire of Death" (directed by Donoughue and written by Davies). First up, the social media teaser that was released shortly after the main episode trailer contains some interesting new looks. Following that, Davies previews what's to come next weekend during the latest edition of The Official 'Doctor Who' Podcast – beginning at around the 29:55 mark. Describing the two-episode as a "monumental climax" to the season, Davies teases resisting a conversation during "The Giggle" when "Triad" was mentioned in passing – it's clear that was a seed that's about to bear some deadly fruit.

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

