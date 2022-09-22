Doctor Who: "The Power of The Doctor": A New Day Brings New Images

While we still have an exact date for current Doctor Jodie Whittaker & showrunner Chris Chibnall's final Doctor Who special, yesterday confirmed that the title would be "The Power of The Doctor." And along with the confirmation came some very cool key art, along with a set of preview images spotlighting Sacha Dhawan's Master, Sophie Aldred's Ace, Janet Fielding's Tegan, A CyberMaster, and more. So what does today bring? How about some new images to add to the collection? What we have waiting for you below is an updated rundown of the images we have so far- including the one kicking things off, as the Master looks anything but confident at this point (but damn, that suit's sharp).

The title of the special was originally confirmed in Doctor Who Magazine #582 (which you can purchase here), and now here's the key art that was released yesterday, making it all sorts of official:

And here's a look back at the original teaser for the Doctor Who special, "The Power of The Doctor" (maybe a trailer this Sunday with an October debut?):

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and, of course, a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself, and being able to work with him is a dream come true," new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa said when the news of his casting as the 14th Doctor was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so, as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show."

Incoming/returning showrunner Russell T Davies added at the time, "The future is here, and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door, and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era." Instead, it's far more likely that he's actually talking about little-known additions to the Doctor Who canon, Beep the Meep and the Wrarth Warriors.