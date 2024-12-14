Doctor Who: The War Games Colour Edit Will Include Regeneration Scene

"We thought we were picture locked back in January," says Benjamin Cook, who worked in re-edit. "But then, at the end of September, the Radio Free Skaro podcast did an interview with Chris Hayden, the original film editor on The War Games back in the 1960s. And he mentioned that he had some film footage in his garage that he had edited for his showreel back when he was applying for work in America. Chris very kindly sent the footage over from Canada. It's been restored so fast, and it's beautiful quality – there are a few seconds of footage that have never been seen before. It's a missing footage discovery of sorts. It was perfect timing because if we had heard about it a couple of weeks later, it would have been too late to do anything in time for the transmission date."

Rich Tipple noted, "This was an unbelievable turn-up. It just adds to this experience and people are going to see The War Games on TV in a way they've never seen it before."

The new edit will also feature a new regeneration scene where the Second Doctor turns into the Third Doctor (Jon Pertwee). This is surprising, considering Pertwee's first season wasn't filmed or broadcast for a year, so is it a new scene created via CGI? We'll just have to wait and see.

"The War Games" was a landmark story in Doctor Who since it was the first ever appearance of the Doctor's people, the Time Lords, and his home planet Gallifrey, though it would not be named for years. It started the ball rolling for the series' lore for decades to come. Author Diana Gabaldon was reportedly inspired by watching this serial to write her novels and naming her male lead "Jamie" after the Second Doctor's companion, so you could say Outlander is another "Doctor Who without the Doctor" series.