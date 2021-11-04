Doctor Who: Time Fracture Missions Set to Resume November 26th

After a number of delays related to COVID and weather-related issues, we have some excellent news to report. On Thursday, Immersive Everywhere and the BBC announced that Doctor Who: Time Fracture will begin resuming mission beginning November 26, 2021. Early last month, the production was forced to announce closures through November 18 due to heavy rains resulting in delays to the repairs needed on the theater from previous weather-related damage.

Here's a look at the full-length trailer for Doctor Who: Time Fracture (with more official information here):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Answer the Doctor's Call! | Time Fracture Trailer | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YM1xtERtHfk)

1940 – it's the height of the Blitz. A weapon of unknown origin destroys a small corner of Mayfair, and simultaneously opens up a rift in space and time. For decades, UNIT has fought to protect the people of Earth from the dangers it poses, but they've been beaten back as the fracture multiplies out of control. Earth as we know it is at stake – now is the time for you to step up and be the hero. Travelling to impossible places, confronting menacing monsters and ancient aliens along the way, it's a journey across space and time to save our race, and our beautiful planet.

Based on the long-running BBC sci-fi series and stemming from Immersive Everywhere, Doctor Who: Time Fracture spans seventeen worlds with a company of 80-plus, utilizing original costumes and props used in a number of Doctor Who episodes- including Daleks, Cybermen, Time Lords, and more.

Doctor Who: Time Fracture is written by Daniel Dingsdale with design by Rebecca Brower, with James Goss as show lore consultant and script editor. David Bradley, Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Jo Martin, and current Doctor Jodie Whittaker, and Alex Kingston were enlisted for pre-recorded cameos- with voice actors taking on the Ninth, Tenth, Eleventh, and Twelfth Doctors; and Michael Troughton providing the voice-over for Patrick Troughton's Second Doctor).

In addition, Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart) and Jon Culshaw (the Brigadier) have joined the production with pre-recorded segments, while the 21st-century voice of the Daleks and Cybermen will be delivered by Nicholas Briggs. Additional voice talent provided by the team at Big Finish includes Jonathan Carley and Tim Treloar taking on fan favorites from all eras of the long-running show.

Angus Brown, Angus Dunican, Anouk Chalmers, Becky Bassett, Bethany Blake, Charlie Burt, Chioma Uma, Christina Andrews, Craig Hamilton, Daisy Winter-Taylor, Dare Emmanuel, Efé Egwele, Ellamae Cieslik, Elliot Rodriguez, Gareth Radcliffe, Georgia Redgrave, Harry Pudwell, Hayden Wood, Howard Grater, Ivy Corbin, Jamal Renaldo, James Bryant, James Byng, James Lawrence, Jenny Horsthuis, Jessica Elton, Jessica Hern, John Sodiq Akanmu, Kieran Mortell, Liv Spencer, Max Krupski, Maxwell Tyler, Megan Louise Wilson, Michael Geary, Molly Walker, Paul Collin-Thomas, Paul Croft, Paul Easom, Ricky Hunt, Ricky Shah, Ryan Ruel, and Sam Blythe are also set to appear in the production.