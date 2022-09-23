Doctor Who Time Fracture Wins Best Licensed Live Event 2022
There's a new Doctor Who coming. But 2022 also had another major Doctor Who event that has just been recognised. The Licensing Awards 2022 of Great Britain took place last week at The Grosvenor House Hotel for the first time in three years, in person. The awards recognise and reward work within the licensing sector over the last year. Held in The Great Room at Grosvenor House, the event was attended by around 425 licensors, licensees and retailers and covers all aspects of the UK licensing industry. Retailer Awards – for retailers of licensed merchandise, Product Awards – for ranges of licensed products, Property Awards – for specific licensed properties including the Best Licensed Retail Marketing Initiative, the Best Licensed Promotions Campaign Award – for a specific licensed promotion, and a special award for Honorary Achievement. The awards are free to enter, and all entries are made digitally. And I was very happy that one entrant, for whom I had a dog in the race, won.
Because Best Licensed Live Event was won by Immersive Everywhere for their Doctor Who: Time Fracture Immersive Event. I have written about the event a couple of times on Bleeding Cool, and I ended up going six times in the end. I would happily have gone again, but the show closed early. There are rumours that it will be set up again, possibly in Manchester rather than London, but those who want to be the first to know are recommended to sign up here. It beat out the other finalists below:
- DC Universe Immersive Restaurant Experience at The Monarch Theatre from Wonderland Restaurants
- The Gruffalo Discovery Land at Twycross Zoo from Twycross Zoo
- Monopoly Lifesized Immersive Experience from Gamepath
- Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever Theatrical Show from Fierylight
- Peter Rabbit: Explore and Play Visitor Attraction in Blackpool from Merlin Entertainments
- Shaun the Sheep: Championsheeps Immersive Experience from Electric Gamebox
- The Very Hungry Caterpillar Story Trail at Kew Gardens and Wakehurst Place from Kew Gardens
- Zog Playland at Warwick Castle from Merlin Entertainments
Other winners from the night:
- The UK Rising Star
Jessica Dodd, Associate Retail Franchise Manager, Hasbro
- Best Retailer Of Preschool Licensed Products (Age Group 0-5)
Asda
- Best Retailer Of Kids' Licensed Products (Age Group 5-16)
Smyths Toys
- Best Retailer Of Adult Licensed Products
HMV
- The Radar Award
Vanilla Underground
- Best Overseas Retailer Of Licensed Products
Aldi
- Best Licensed Retail Marketing Initiative
Pokémon X Charli Cohen Electric/city Brandiverse With Selfridges
- Best Licensed Promotions Campaign
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Meal Box Campaign With Deliveroo
- Best Licensed Toys Or Games Range
Bluey Play-sets From Moose Toys
- Best Licensed Dress-up Or Partyware
Baby Shark Party, Balloon And Costume Range From Amscan International
- Best Licensed Preschool Apparel Or Accessories Range
Peppa Pig #plantwithpeppa Range For Character.com From Fashion Uk
- Best Licensed Children's Apparel Or Accessories Range
Peanuts Children's Range From Marks And Spencer
- Best Licensed Adult Apparel Or Accessories Range
Bridgerton Collection From Stradivarius
- Best Licensed Written, Listening Or Learning Range
Lego Duplo Audio Cards From Yoto
- Best Licensed Paper Products Or Stationery Range
Unilever Famous Foods Greeting Cards From Tache
- Best Licensed Giftware Range, Home Décor, Tableware Or Housewares Range
Winnie The Pooh Bath And Body Collection From Mad Beauty
- Best Licensed Food Or Drink Range
Friends Central Perk Hot Beverage Range From Cafféluxe
- The Innovation Award
Thomas And Friends Sensory Friendly Range From Character.com
- Best Sustainable Licensed Product
Peppa Pig Plant With Peppa Collection For George@asda
- Best Preschool Licensed Property
Bluey
- Best Children's Or Tween Licensed Property
Wizarding World
- Best Teen Or Adult Licensed Property
Stranger Things
- Best Gaming Licensed Property
Pokémon
- Best Film Licensed Property
Encanto
- Best Music Or Celebrity Licensed Property
Billie Faiers
- Best Sports Licensed Property
Tottenham Hotspur Football Club
- The Classic Licensed Property Award
Paddington
- What Kids Love Award
Minecraft
- Honorary Achievement Award 2022
Stephen Gould