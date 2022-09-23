Doctor Who Time Fracture Wins Best Licensed Live Event 2022

There's a new Doctor Who coming. But 2022 also had another major Doctor Who event that has just been recognised. The Licensing Awards 2022 of Great Britain took place last week at The Grosvenor House Hotel for the first time in three years, in person. The awards recognise and reward work within the licensing sector over the last year. Held in The Great Room at Grosvenor House, the event was attended by around 425 licensors, licensees and retailers and covers all aspects of the UK licensing industry. Retailer Awards – for retailers of licensed merchandise, Product Awards – for ranges of licensed products, Property Awards – for specific licensed properties including the Best Licensed Retail Marketing Initiative, the Best Licensed Promotions Campaign Award – for a specific licensed promotion, and a special award for Honorary Achievement. The awards are free to enter, and all entries are made digitally. And I was very happy that one entrant, for whom I had a dog in the race, won.

Because Best Licensed Live Event was won by Immersive Everywhere for their Doctor Who: Time Fracture Immersive Event. I have written about the event a couple of times on Bleeding Cool, and I ended up going six times in the end. I would happily have gone again, but the show closed early. There are rumours that it will be set up again, possibly in Manchester rather than London, but those who want to be the first to know are recommended to sign up here. It beat out the other finalists below:

DC Universe Immersive Restaurant Experience at The Monarch Theatre from Wonderland Restaurants

The Gruffalo Discovery Land at Twycross Zoo from Twycross Zoo

Monopoly Lifesized Immersive Experience from Gamepath

Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever Theatrical Show from Fierylight

Peter Rabbit: Explore and Play Visitor Attraction in Blackpool from Merlin Entertainments

Shaun the Sheep: Championsheeps Immersive Experience from Electric Gamebox

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Story Trail at Kew Gardens and Wakehurst Place from Kew Gardens

Zog Playland at Warwick Castle from Merlin Entertainments

Other winners from the night:

The UK Rising Star

Jessica Dodd, Associate Retail Franchise Manager, Hasbro Best Retailer Of Preschool Licensed Products (Age Group 0-5)

Asda Best Retailer Of Kids' Licensed Products (Age Group 5-16)

Smyths Toys Best Retailer Of Adult Licensed Products

HMV The Radar Award

Vanilla Underground Best Overseas Retailer Of Licensed Products

Aldi Best Licensed Retail Marketing Initiative

Pokémon X Charli Cohen Electric/city Brandiverse With Selfridges Best Licensed Promotions Campaign

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Meal Box Campaign With Deliveroo Best Licensed Toys Or Games Range

Bluey Play-sets From Moose Toys Best Licensed Dress-up Or Partyware

Baby Shark Party, Balloon And Costume Range From Amscan International Best Licensed Preschool Apparel Or Accessories Range

Peppa Pig #plantwithpeppa Range For Character.com From Fashion Uk Best Licensed Children's Apparel Or Accessories Range

Peanuts Children's Range From Marks And Spencer Best Licensed Adult Apparel Or Accessories Range

Bridgerton Collection From Stradivarius Best Licensed Written, Listening Or Learning Range

Lego Duplo Audio Cards From Yoto Best Licensed Paper Products Or Stationery Range

Unilever Famous Foods Greeting Cards From Tache Best Licensed Giftware Range, Home Décor, Tableware Or Housewares Range

Winnie The Pooh Bath And Body Collection From Mad Beauty Best Licensed Food Or Drink Range

Friends Central Perk Hot Beverage Range From Cafféluxe The Innovation Award

Thomas And Friends Sensory Friendly Range From Character.com Best Sustainable Licensed Product

Peppa Pig Plant With Peppa Collection For George@asda Best Preschool Licensed Property

Bluey Best Children's Or Tween Licensed Property

Wizarding World Best Teen Or Adult Licensed Property

Stranger Things Best Gaming Licensed Property

Pokémon Best Film Licensed Property

Encanto Best Music Or Celebrity Licensed Property

Billie Faiers Best Sports Licensed Property

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club The Classic Licensed Property Award

Paddington What Kids Love Award

Minecraft Honorary Achievement Award 2022

Stephen Gould