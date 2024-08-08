Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, big finish, disney, doctor who, preview

Doctor Who: Whittaker, Gill on Thirteenth Doctor/Yaz Big Finish Return

Jodie Whittaker (Thirteenth Doctor) and Mandip Gill (Yaz) on returning for Big Finish's new Doctor Who audio dramas - including a few clues.

In less than a year's time, Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor and Mandip Gill's Yasmin "Yaz" Khan will be back for Big Finish Production's series of 12 new, hour-long, full-cast audio drama adventures in time and space. With Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures set to be released beginning in July 2025, Whittaker and Gill spoke with SFX Magazine, offering some teases for the upcoming episodes while sharing what it was like returning to the characters and if fans can expect the same vibe between Whittaker's The Thirteenth Doctor and Gill's Yaz that they experienced during the television series.

In terms of how it felt getting back into character again, Whittaker found it easy – with some slight early adjustments – while Gill found that the quality of the writing made it much easier. "You're a bit nervous at first – 'Oh, I can't remember how I did it,' and then you realise you just say the lines! [Laughs] We needed some reining in because we were a bit physically animated, thinking you needed to run and jump, and then you remember there will be sound effects, you can chill out. So Mandip gets to sit down and wear her Crocs inside," Whittaker shared. Gill added, "Also, it was written so well that you don't need to question anything. I can fully hear Yaz in the lines, the tone she takes with the Doctor, and stuff like that."

As for what the duo can tease about their upcoming audio adventures, we have one that Gill shares is set in the 13th Century and one that Whittaker teases is "where the relationship between Yaz and the Doctor is challenged." Gill followed that up by adding, "Because you're challenging! We're at loggerheads because I'm like, 'You need to go back and sort it out.' There is a bit of a

challenge. But it all fits. It's not like, 'Oh my god, Yaz won't speak to the Doctor like that.'" And then there was this exchange: JW: "One's a hen do that the Doctor ruins…" / MG: "Oh, that's a tease!" / JW: "Is that a tease?" / MG: "No, that's the actual thing!"

For those who may have never checked out a Big Finish Productions audio adventure (as if that's possible) and wonder if they can capture the same vibe as the television series, Whittaker makes it clear that they have nothing to worry about. "The banter and the comfort between us two, and the natural love and bond between the Doctor and Yaz [is there]. But also, what's fun is being able to then drop these two characters in whatever environment and world. It's been Earth; it's been a different planet. But what I've really enjoyed is that they're contained stories. You get a very satisfying end of the day because you know what happens," Whittaker explained.

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures – What You Need to Know

Now that you've settled down from the excitement, here's the "fine print" you need to know about how to order

Big Finish listeners can now pre-order The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures, starting at just £11.99 (per story on collector's edition CD + download) or £9.99 (download only) exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

A complete series multibuy bundle of all twelve releases is also available to pre-order at the specially discounted price of £126 (on collector's edition CD + download) or £102 (download only), again exclusively from the Big Finish website.

All the above prices include the special pre-order discount and are subject to change after general release.

IMPORTANT: Big Finish is currently operating a digital-first release schedule. The mail-out of collector's edition CDs may be delayed due to factors beyond our control, but all purchases of this release unlock a digital copy that can be immediately downloaded or played on the Big Finish app from the release date.

