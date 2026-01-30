Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: don lemon, trump

Don Lemon Released From Jail, Speaks on Arrest: "I Will Not Be Silent"

After being released on his own recognizance, journalist Don Lemon spoke out about his arrest earlier today: "I will not stop now."

Earlier today, former CNN anchor and independent journalist Don Lemon, along with journalist and producer Georgia Fort and two others, were arrested by federal agents for allegedly violating federal law for their attendance at an anti-ICE protest inside a church in St. Paul, Minnesota. During the incident, protestors interrupted a church service at Cities Church by a pastor who also works as an ICE agent, chanting "ICE out!"

In the aftermath, Donald Trump's people looked to charge eight individuals over the incident – including Lemon – for breaking a law that protects individuals attending service at a place of worship. Lemon and his legal team have argued that Lemon was there solely as a journalist who was reporting on the demonstration. A magistrate judge would approve charges against only three individuals, dismissing potential charges against Lemon and others due to insufficient evidence. Trump's Justice Department sought to have the judge forced to issue the additional warrants, but those efforts were shut down by a federal appeals court.

On Friday afternoon, Lemon had his day in court, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Robbins arguing for a $100,000 bond, telling Judge Patricia Donahue that Lemon "knowingly joined a mob that stormed into a church." Judge Donahue wasn't convinced, releasing Lemon on his own recognizance without having to post bail and without restriction on his domestic travel (though he would have to be cleared for international travel, Lemon was given permission to travel to France in June).

"I have spent my entire career covering the news. I will not stop now," Lemon shared outside of the Los Angeles federal courthouse after being released. "I will not stop ever. Last night, the DOJ sent a team of federal agents to arrest me in the middle of the night for something that I have been doing for the last 30 years, and that is covering the news. The First Amendment of the Constitution protects me and countless other journalists who do what I do. I stand with all of them, and I will not be silent. I look forward to my day in court." Lemon, Fort, and the others were indicted on charges of conspiracy and interfering with the First Amendment rights of worshippers during the January 18th incident (check out the indictment here).

Lemon's attorney, Abbe Lowell, confirmed earlier today that the arrest came as the journalist was in Los Angeles to cover this weekend's Grammy Awards. "Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done. The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable. There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work," Lowell said in a statement. "Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention, and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case. This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court."

Lemon's arrest comes as Minneapolis continues to be a site of growing tensions and violence between the citizens and ICE and other federal agents. In addition, today is also the "National Shutdown" ("No work. No School. No shopping. Stop funding ICE."), a nationwide general strike to protest the Trump Administration's immigration policies and actions in Minnesota and across the country. Earlier this month, Minnesota held its own statewide general strike, with an estimated 50,000 people protesting in the streets of Minneapolis, and Minnesotans were encouraged not to go to school or work, or purchase anything. Meanwhile, questions still remain regarding the shooting deaths of U.S. citizens Rene Good and Alex Pettri by ICE and federal agents.

