Donald Trump Support Empowers Colby Covington to Lose UFC 296

Donald Trump extended his losing streak into MMA, proving an inspiration to Colby Covington ahead of his loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

Well, it looks like ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump is extending his losing ways beyond politics and into the UFC. On Saturday night, Trump rolled into the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with now-Bud-Lite-loving Kid Rock and Dana White on his arms for UFC 296. For those of you following MMA, then you know that the big match this weekend was supposed to be the welterweight championship bout between the champ, UK's Leon Edwards, and Colby Covington – "proud" Trump supporter from Florida (shit, DeSantis can't even get the support of an MMA fighter from his own state). Heading into the fight, Covington had made it clear that Trump would be the title on him if he won – something we're sure that he was reminding Trump of when they met up cage-side ahead of the fight. So how did things end up? Well, have you seen any images of Trump this morning, holding up the UFC Welterweight title as if he won it himself?

After a ton of trash-talking and grand-standing by Covington, it would be Edwards' carefully measured attacks and takedowns that would result in the champ easily retaining his title after decisive rounds – with all three judges scoring the fight 49-46, in favor of Edwards. With an American flag draped over his losing shoulders, Covington took advantage of his mic time to name-drop Trump before launching into a mini-informercial for Trump's 2024 campaign. And since he's a Trump supporter and they're painfully sore losers – just look what happened on January 6th – Covington dropped this interesting line: "You can delay us, but you can't deny us." Wait for it… wait for it… that's right! Covington would prefer that you believe the conspiracy theories that he's dropping after taking trauma to his brain as opposed to what you just saw – the actual fight – by dropping a reference to Trump's self-inflicted fanfic that it was a "rigged election" that cost him the 2020 election and not the fact that a lot of folks didn't want a third-rate dictator in The White House. You know… "the judges had it in for me because I like Trump" defense that allows you never accept personal responsibility for anything.

