Doom Patrol Season 3 Key Art: Madame Rouge Keeps An Eye on the Team

This month kicked off with a look at the official trailer for the third season of HBO Max's Doom Patrol. With matters of Life, Death, and Piffle Paffle to deal with following the fallout from last season, our dysfunctional family of heroes- Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Cyborg aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade)- finds themselves involved with Michelle Gomez's (Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant) Madame Rouge and her mission to save all of existence. That mission involves our heroes destroying the Sisterhood of Dada, except there's one very important problem. Madame Rouge isn't quite sure that's what they should be doing- which just by itself makes her a perfect fit for Doom Patrol. To honor their newly-formed partnership, HBO Max has issued a set of some pretty funky character profile key art images- take a look:

So without further a-"DaDa" (we are never going to get tired of that joke), here's a look at the official trailer for Doom Patrol Season 3 (hitting HBO Max beginning September 23):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doom Patrol Season 3 | Official Trailer | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kuUFOmvyKo4)

Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy's (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission… if only she could remember it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doom Patrol Season 3 | Official Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzOth7VrzLo)

Joining the cast this season is Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant) as Madame Rouge; as for the Sisterhood of Dada, look for Micah Joe Parker (Into The Dark), Wynn Everett (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Miles Mussenden (The Good Lord Bird), Anita Kalathara (Room 104), and Gina Hiraizumi (Dynasty) joining the cast in recurring roles (with Madalyn Horcher, Ty Tennant, and Sebastian Croft guest-starring). HBO Max's Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.