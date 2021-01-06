Doom Patrol Season 3 Update: HBO Max Series Has Started Filming

Fans of DC Universe's Doom Patrol had reason to be concerned when word started coming down that WarnerMedia was undergoing some consolidating because one of the moves was to phase out the DC Universe streaming service and phase in its television shows and films to its then-new streaming service, HBO Max. Thankfully, those concerns were alleviated in September 2020 when the folks at HBO Max confirmed that the live-action adaptation was getting a third season on its new home. Now we get to flash ahead to January 2021 to take a look at a brief but important update on season 3 production- and it comes to us courtesy of Thom Williams of Reaction Stunts.

Posting a picture of himself with his stunt crew on Instagram, Williams joked about the pose they went with and then followed it up with the line "so I guess we'll just go film some season 3 of @dcdoompatrol [Doom Patrol]." So it would seem that a Fall 2021 premiere window could definitely be in consideration (taking into account any potential COVID-related delays). Here's a look at Williams' post from yesterday:

"Doom Patrol came to HBO Max with an already deep and passionate fan base and has risen to the top as one of the most-watched Max Originals on the platform," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max at the time the news of the show's return was first announced. "The series sits well in our portfolio and we are glad to greenlight a third season to continue this distinctive style of storytelling that resonates so well with critics and fans alike."

In season two of Doom Patrol, DC's strangest group of heroes — including Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — attempted, once again, to save the world. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the heroes found themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff's toy race car track. They began to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. As each member faced the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they realized they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles' daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Geoff Johns serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.