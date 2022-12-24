Doom Patrol Season 4 Ep. 5 Preview: Willoughby Kipling Wants Answers

After the appropriately-named "Casey Patrol" introduced viewers to Madeline Zima's Casey Brinke/Space Case (more on Casey's role moving forward this season below), we have a set of pretty impressive preview images for HBO Max's DC's Doom Patrol S04E05 "Youth Patrol." And as you're about to see, occult detective Willoughby Kipling (Mark Sheppard) is back on the scene to warn the team about the impending threat from the returning Immortus… and to find out exactly what it is that they've gotten themselves into.

Season 4 Episode 5 "Youth Patrol" Images & Promo

Here's a look at the preview images & promo for S04E05 "Youth Patrol," followed by a look at what Casey brings to the season and what viewers can expect:

Doom Patrol Showrunner on Casey Brinke & Danny the Street

Speaking with EW, showrunner Jeremy Carver explains how that will factor into Casey's growth over the course of the season. In addition, Carver discusses the role that Danny the Street plays and the need to show that the fight against hate & intolerance continues within the LGBTQ community.

Casey Will Impact & Be Impacted by Their New Home: "Madeline gives an incredibly funny performance playing this big character who comes out with comic book bravado. But I think what's really incredible to watch as the season progresses is the nuance she brings to the character as she is more and more enveloped in the natural world. I can't speak highly enough of the bright-eyed nuance that she brings to the character. It's really wonderful to watch that character and Madeline progress over the course of the season."

Danny the Street Shows Both the Beauty & the Struggle: "It was very important to us and Tom Farrell, the episode writer, to go above and beyond this episode to show that the struggle very much continues and it's ongoing. Even the safe space isn't always entirely safe. I think we were just trying to convey that there's a certain beauty in a character and a place like Danny, but what I call the 'veil' that you pass through to get into Danny is a very thin filament between 'safe' and 'not safe.' That's what we were hoping to express along with everything else."