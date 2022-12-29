Doom Patrol Season 4 Episode 6 Images; Cast Tackles Fans' Questions

While there's only one episode left before HBO Max's DC's Doom Patrol heads off into its midseason break, we're going to tread lightly when it comes to spoilers since a new episode dropped less than 24 hours ago. What we will say is that Jane (Diane Guerrero) is in desperate need of getting something "timeless" back, and it looks like Larry (Matt Bomer) is about to get up close & personal with Immortus. And that leads us to the following preview images for January 5th's "Hope Patrol," as well as an episode promo, a featurette with the cast, and more.

Season 4 Episode 6 "Hope Patrol" Images & Promo

Here's a look at the preview images & promo for S04E06 "Hope Patrol," followed by a chance to get to know the cast:

And in the following featurette, the cast of HBO Max's DC's Doom Patrol answer your burning questions:

Doom Patrol Showrunner on Casey Brinke & Danny the Street

Speaking with EW, showrunner Jeremy Carver explains how that will factor into Casey's growth over the course of the season. In addition, Carver discusses the role that Danny the Street plays and the need to show that the fight against hate & intolerance continues within the LGBTQ community.

Casey Will Impact & Be Impacted by Their New Home: "Madeline gives an incredibly funny performance playing this big character who comes out with comic book bravado. But I think what's really incredible to watch as the season progresses is the nuance she brings to the character as she is more and more enveloped in the natural world. I can't speak highly enough of the bright-eyed nuance that she brings to the character. It's really wonderful to watch that character and Madeline progress over the course of the season."

Danny the Street Shows Both the Beauty & the Struggle: "It was very important to us and Tom Farrell, the episode writer, to go above and beyond this episode to show that the struggle very much continues and it's ongoing. Even the safe space isn't always entirely safe. I think we were just trying to convey that there's a certain beauty in a character and a place like Danny, but what I call the 'veil' that you pass through to get into Danny is a very thin filament between 'safe' and 'not safe.' That's what we were hoping to express along with everything else."