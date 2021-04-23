Doom Patrol: Sisterhood of Dada Recruits 5 Believers for Season 3

Last week, reports surfaced that Sebastian Croft (Dampyr) and Ty Tennant (War of the Worlds) had reportedly joined HBO Max's Doom Patrol in the roles of Edwin Paine and Charles Rowland, the Dead Boy Detectives- joining Michelle Gomez's (Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant) Madame Rouge. Now, viewers are being introduced to some important members of the Sisterhood of Dada, with Deadline Hollywood reporting that Micah Joe Parker (Into The Dark), Wynn Everett (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Miles Mussenden (The Good Lord Bird), Anita Kalathara (Room 104), and Gina Hiraizumi (Dynasty) have joined the Season 3 cast in recurring roles (with Madalyn Horcher, Ty Tennant, and Sebastian Croft set to guest star).

Parker's Malcolm is a quiet, sensitive, and thoughtful soul who would often rather be invisible than face this unforgiving world. Everett's Shelley Byron aka The Fog, part of the Sisterhood of Dadais supposedly a deadly terrorist and is also charming, seductive, poetic, and a bit mad. Mussenden's Lloyd Jefferson aka Frenzy is a sculptor of strange life-like masks who is covered with tattoos and scars – the memories and injustices that immortalize his life – he is cryptic and stoic with a capacity for extreme devastation. Kalathara's Holly McKenzie aka Sleepwalk is a light-hearted ne'er do well who knows where the best parties are. After a wild night of partying, she usually takes a nice long nap in the ice cream truck where she works- and if she is awoken mid-nap, there is hell to pay. Finally, Hiraizumi's Sachiko aka The Quiz is an enigmatic germaphobe whose crippling phobias mask awe-inspiring powers.

In season two of Doom Patrol, DC's strangest group of heroes — including Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — attempted, once again, to save the world. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the heroes found themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff's toy race car track. They began to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. As each member faced the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they realized they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles' daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world. Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Geoff Johns serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney & Bruno Premiani for DC.