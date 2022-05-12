Double or Nothing Card Updated After Last Night's AEW Dynamite

Following last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, several matches have been added or made official for the upcoming Double or Nothing PPV later this month. In addition to the matches below, the show will also feature the finals of both the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments, and most likely more matches that have yet to be added, such as a Tag Team Championship match and a TBS Championship match.

Following their handshake on Dynamite this week, Danhausen and Hook will team up to face Tony Nese and Smart Mark Sterling on the Buy-In pre-show. Danhausen may not have fared well in his AEW in-ring debut this week, but with Hook on his side, we like his chances a lot more at the PPV. Additionally, AEW made things official for the Women's World Championship. Serena Deeb will challenge champion Thunder Rosa for the belt, and after last weeks… er… unorthodox live promo, AEW stuck with a prerecorded video package to promote the match this week.

Warlow and MJF will also face off at Double or Nothing, provided Wardlow complies with MJF's pre-match demands. That includes allowing MJF to whip him ten times with a belt on next week's episode of Dynamite and then facing Shawn Spears in a steel cage with MJF as the special referee. After that, Wardlow will get his match, but if he loses, he can never sign a contract with AEW.

And of course, the big main event sees CM Punk challenge Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing. On Dynamite this week, the two came face to face after Punk defeated John Silver in a match.

AEW Double or Nothing takes place Sunday, May 29th on PPV. It can also be streamed on Bleacher Report or Fite TV, depending on your region.