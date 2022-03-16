Dragon Ball: Crunchyroll Now Home to Toei Animation Anime Collection

For the first time ever, Toei Animation's productions of the original Dragon Ball series are now available to watch on Crunchyroll in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. As of March 15th, the English dubs of these 3 previous series join Dragon Ball Super which is currently available in English subtitles on the platform.

Previously only on Funimation, these three series from the popular franchise come as part of another wave of new content that will expand Crunchyroll's extensive library since the March 1st uniﬁcation announcement as the two companies perform a Fusion Dance to give fans the ultimate anime experience in one streaming service. The "Dragon Ball" phenomenon began in 1984 in Japan when the original manga series from Akira Toriyama premiered in Shueisha's "Weekly Shonen Jump." It quickly became a top-ranked title throughout its ten and a half years of publication and its popularity has not waned with an astonishing record of 260-million copies sold worldwide and counting. Now 38 years later, the series has grown into a global franchise which today includes four TV series, 20 feature films, numerous video game titles, and a vast collection of licensed merchandise. The season and episode count for the three new series now available are as follows:

Dragon Ball (Seasons 1 – 5) – 153 Episodes (English Subs and Dub): Goku is a strange, bushy-tailed boy who spends his days hunting and eating—until he meets Bulma, a bossy beauty with boys on the brain.

Dragon Ball Z (Seasons 1 – 9) – 291 Episodes (English Dub): Goku—the strongest ﬁghter on the planet—is all that stands between humanity and villains from the darkest corners of space.

Dragon Ball GT (Seasons 1 – 2) – 64 Episodes (English Subs and Dub): The Dragon Balls have been scattered to the ends of the earth, and if Goku can't gather them in a year, Earth will meet ﬁnal catastrophe.