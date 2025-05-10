Posted in: Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball DAIMA

Dragon Ball DAIMA English Dub Finale Hits May 16th Only on Crunchyroll

The English dub of the final two episodes of Dragon Ball DAIMA will premiere exclusively on Crunchyroll, streaming worldwide on May 16th.

Article Summary Dragon Ball DAIMA English dub finale premieres May 16 exclusively on Crunchyroll worldwide.

Episodes 19 and 20 conclude the epic Demon Realm saga and mark Akira Toriyama's final series.

Directed by Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki, with music by Zedd and franchise veterans.

Stream Dragon Ball DAIMA in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and India.

The English dub for Dragon Ball DAIMA will receive a two-episode release of Episodes 19 and 20. Tune in to watch the dramatic conclusion of the epic battle that will determine the fate of the Demon Realm and the finale of the exciting, all-new original series created by Akira Toriyama and produced by Toei Animation. Episode 18 of the English dub debuted today. The final two episodes will premiere on Friday, May 16th at 1:30 PM PT or 4:30 PM EST exclusively on Crunchyroll.

In Dragon Ball DAIMA, Goku and company were living peaceful lives when they suddenly turned small due to a conspiracy! Don't you hate it when that happens? When they discover that the reason for this may lie in a world known as the "Demon Realm," a mysterious young Majin named Glorio appears before them. Once again, lots and lots of grimacing, grunting, punching, and kicking ensue, often for entire episodes over and over again! This is it! The final Dragon Ball c0-created by original creator Toriyama, who passed away in 2024 after completing work on this series.

Dragon Ball DAIMA is directed by Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki, with series composition and script by Yuko Kakihara and animation character design by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru. The series features the opening theme song, "Jaka Jaan," composed by Grammy Award-winning artist Zedd with support from C&K, the singer-songwriting duo of CLIEVY and KEEN, who also provided vocals. Lyrics are by Yukinojo Mori, best known for the franchise songs "CHA-LA HEAD-CHA-LA" and "Limit Break x Survivor." This song and the powerhouse collaboration behind it mark a new page in series lore. Zedd also produced the ending song "'NAKAMA' by ZEDD feat. AI," whose lyrics were written and sung by the artist AI.

Dragon Ball DAIMA is streaming only on Crunchyroll in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and India. They really like saying that.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!