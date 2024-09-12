Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, dragon ball, Dragon Ball DAIMA

Dragon Ball DAIMA Makes Crunchyroll Debut in October (Yes, That Soon!)

Dragon Ball DAIMA, the latest anime series in the global phenomenon, will premiere worldwide on Crunchyroll beginning on October 11th.

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late, great Akira Toriyama's original manga, Toei Animation is bringing fans a brand new adventure. Dragon Ball DAIMA, the upcoming original anime series based on a new Dragon Ball story and characters from creator Akira Toriyama, will be available to stream with subtitles on Crunchyroll starting October 11 in the United States, Canada, Latin America including Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, and Southeast Asia, followed by new weekly subtitled episodes simulcast with the Japanese TV broadcast.

There is Always More Dragon Ball Because Dragon Ball!

Dragon Ball DAIMA, a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are shrunken to pint-sized (or is that chibi-sized?). Don't you hate it when that happens? What sort of adventure awaits Goku, Supreme Kai, and the new characters Glorio and Panzy in this unknown world, the "Demon Realm"?

Dragon Ball DAIMA is directed by Yoshitaka Yashima (key animator, Dragon Ball Z: Cooler's Revenge) and Aya Komaki (series director, One Piece) together with series composition and scenario by Yuko Kakihara and animation character design by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru. The series features the opening theme song "Jaka Jaan" composed by Grammy Award-winning artist Zedd with support from C&K, the singer-songwriting duo of CLIEVY and KEEN, who also provided vocals. Lyrics are by Yukinojo Mori, best known for the Dragon Ball franchise songs "CHA-LA HEAD-CHA-LA" and "Limit Break x Survivor." This song and the powerhouse collaboration behind it mark a new page in Dragon Ball history. Zedd will also be producing the ending song "'NAKAMA' by ZEDD feat. AI", whose lyrics were written and sung by the artist AI.

Let's Just Admit This is The Biggest Anime in the World Now

Dragon Ball DAIMA was announced last October to thunderous applause at the Special Panel devoted to the series during New York Comic Con 2023. This new episodic series celebrates the birth of the global phenomenon— commemorating the 40th anniversary of the original manga created by Akira Toriyama that first launched in 1984 in Shueisha's "Weekly Shonen Jump" and since then has sold an astounding 260 million copies worldwide and counting.

Produced by Toei Animation, the anime franchise now takes its place in mainstream pop culture and boasting a multi-generational fan base. The franchise now spans six episodic series and 21 feature films as well as numerous mobile and video games, trading card game and an ever-expanding catalog of licensed merchandise and location-based entertainment. Think about it, how many generations of kids have grown up with the franchise by now? It's like if you say the series name three times, a new one will come along, which is a lot more benign than Candyman or Beetlejuice.

Dragon Ball DAIMA premieres on Crunchyroll on October 11th.

