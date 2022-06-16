Dragon Ball Super Complete Edition Blu-Ray Steel Book Box Set For Fall

Crunchyroll announced the upcoming release of the Dragon Ball Super – Series Complete Edition – Limited Edition Blu-Ray Steel Case Steel Book Box Set, which will be out on September 20, 2022. After defeating Majin Buu, life is peaceful once again. However, new threats begin to loom one after another. From Beerus, the God of Destruction, to the resurrection of Frieza, foes from across time and space step up to face Goku and his friends.

The announcement was made on Crunchyroll News, along with several other titles including the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc Blu-ray, SHADOWS HOUSE – The Complete Season (Blu-ray), How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom – Part 1 (Blu-ray/DVD) – Limited Edition, and more!

For those of you interested in special features, enjoy!

Catching Up on the Dragon Ball Universe: Sonny Strait & Savannah Ligaluppi

Catching Up on the Dragon Ball Universe: Christopher R. Sabat & Hero D. Sabat

Textless Opening & Closing Songs

Watching Dragon Ball Super: with Jason Douglas & Ian Sinclair

Anime Expo 2017: Interview with Sean Schemmel & Jason Douglas

Dragon Ball Super: An Interview with Sean Schemmel

Coffee Break with Mai and Trunks

Dragon Ball Super at Anime Expo 2018: Interviews with Sonny Strait, Matthew Mercer, & Kyle Hebert

Dragon Ball Super: Rawly Pickens & Chuck Huber Answer Twitter

Dragon Ball Super: Two Humans and an Android

Dragon Ball Super: Twitter Q&A with Sarah Wiedenheft and Dawn Bennett

Dragon Ball Super: Interview with Patrick Seitz and Kyle Hebert

And for all of the tech info that you might need…

Rating: TV-PG

Language: English; Japanese

Format: Blu-ray

Release Date: 9/20/22

Includes: Episodes 1-131

SubTitle: English

Aspect Ratio: 16:09

Special Feature Video: 1080p High Definition (HD Native)

Special Feature Audio: Dolby TrueHD: English 2.0;Dolby TrueHD: English 5.1;Dolby TrueHD: Japanese 2.0

Main Feature Video: 1080p High Definition (HD Native)

Main Feature Audio: Dolby TrueHD: English 5.1; Dolby TrueHD: Japanese 2.0

Main Feature Runtime: 3275

Special Feature Runtime: 210

Region: A

Number of Blu-ray Discs: 20

Studio: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll and Toei Animation also unveiled additional details for a global theatrical film with a new trailer and a new English voice cast. The film will be available in both English dub and subtitled and will arrive in more than 2300 theaters in the United States and Canada on August 19 with tickets on sale starting July 22. The film will also be released in select U.S.-based IMAX theaters. For more information on the film, visit http://2022dbs-global.com/ and the box set is available now to pre-order here.