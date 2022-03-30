Dragon Ball Z Fans May Battle In Order To Win This Goku Production Cel

To many of us who grew up in the 90s, Goku is our Superman. Say what you want about his sillier moments and his thirst for battle at the expense of others. Still, most Dragon Ball fans who watched the dub live remember the anticipation leading up to Goku going Super Saiyan. Many of us remember the first time we were able to peek ahead at what was to come by getting VHS tapes of the sub. And personally? I remember spending more of my lunch money on Japanese Dragon Ball Z cards than I did actual food. Now that we have adult money, though, why not spend it on a piece of artwork that helped shape amazing childhood memories. This right here? It's an original Dragon Ball Z production cel.

Now, for another layer of this awesome lot so you can see the base of the drawing.

Even with a completely different set of colors, it is easy to see that featured in this production cel is no other than the protagonist of the Dragon Ball franchise, Goku. The powerful Saiyan is featured in this fantastic two-layered production cel with a blue color scheme and shading in different tones occupying almost the entire hand-painted 12 field sized cel with an image size of 10.25" x 8"! It appears around the 8:52 mark of episode 67. Also included is the matching animation drawing, showcasing Goku in graphite with blue, red, and yellow colored pencils that grant us a view into how animators planed the shading on Goku's face. Both the animation art and the top layer cel are numbered A8 in the top right corner.

Heritage Auctions notes that the cel shows some light fading on some areas of the linework and that two layers of the cel are stuck together. Overall, though, the lot merely shows light handling wear from production, which can be expected, so the lot is marked to be in "Very Good" condition. Dragon Ball is one of the most fun franchises to cover here on Bleeding Cool because folks who are fans of this series tend to be fans for life like myself. If you're one of those lifelong fans, head over to Heritage Auctions today, power up, and stake your claim for this awesome DBZ lot.