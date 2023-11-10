Posted in: Anime, Collectibles, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Dragon Ball Z, energy drink, G FUEL

Dragon Ball Z Gets New Flavor from G Fuel Energy Drink: Evil Emperor

Dragon Ball Z is getting a new flavour of G FUEL, Evil Emperor - part of the second wave of the energy drink’s Dragon Ball Z Collection.

Article Summary Introducing Evil Emperor, the newest G FUEL flavor inspired by Dragon Ball Z's Frieza.

Available in a Collector’s Box and Tub, the flavor boasts cranberry, cherry, raspberry, and strawberry.

Loaded with antioxidants and vitamins, Evil Emperor offers a caffeine boost without the sugar.

Join the waitlist now to nab the latest Dragon Ball Z G FUEL collection on November 17.

Energy drink G FUEL revealed its new Dragon Ball Z flavor, Evil Emperor, will be available as a Collector's Box and Tub at GFUEL.com on Friday, Nov. 17, while supplies last! Fans can now sign up for Waitlists to be among the first to be notified when the collection is available. Yes, this is a thing!

When new information about an ultimate power that could bring Frieza closer to his goal of immortality comes through his scouter, the universal emperor travels to the far-off planet of Namek to make a wish with the legendary Dragon Balls. And he's going to need his sugar and electrolytes to achieve all the Dragon Ball Z! This is the latest in anime tie-ins from G FUEL.

Whether you're seeking to achieve your own universe-altering goals or craving a refreshing energy boost, it's G FUEL Evil Emperor Collector's Box! Harness the energy that can destroy a planet with this explosive mix of Cranberry, Cherry, Raspberry, and Strawberry flavor! Every G FUEL Evil Emperor Collector's Box comes with a brand-new exclusive Dragon Ball Z Lenticular Shaker Cup!

G FUEL Evil Emperor Energy Formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories, contains 140 mg of caffeine, and contains proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

"Kamehameha was one of the biggest G FUEL launches of all time, and we wanted to boost our power levels even higher for the next chapter of our DBZ collab: Enter Frieza," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "We at G FUEL love DBZ just as much as our fans, and we look forward to continuing its iconic storytelling through our product line."

G FUEL Evil Emperor is joined by two Remastered Tubs of classic flavors bearing all-new DBZ packaging: G FUEL Super Saiyan Lemonade – showcasing Son Goku in his Super Saiyan form – and Pineapple G FUEL Ginyu Force.

Don't wait until the planet explodes! Order the G FUEL Evil Emperor Collector's Box and Tub with the Super Saiyan and Ginyu Force Remastered Tubs on Friday, November 17, at GFUEL.com. Be among the first to purchase the collection by joining the Waitlist now!

More iconic Dragon Ball Z Heroes will be coming to the G FUEL lineup as this saga unfolds on the next episode for more sugar and electrolytes goodness! Because what else do you need to keep your stamina going during those long nights bing-watching?

