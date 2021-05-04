Drew McIntyre to Face Bobby Lashley Next Week on WWE Raw

On the WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE Raw next week, Bobby Lashley will face another one of his opponents from the WWE Championship triple threat match at Backlash. Next week, Lashley and Drew McIntyre will go head-to-head, following McIntyre's interference in Lashley's match with the other member of the triple threat, Braun Strowman, this week on Raw. McIntyre stood tall after Claymore kicking both men as WWE Raw went off the air last night. Can he do the same next week? And, more importantly, can he do it when it really matters, at Backlash? That will remain to be seen.

In an unusual move, WWE announced the main event for next week as this week's Raw was going off the air. Normally, WWE doesn't announce next week's matches until at least Smackdown, and even then, there's a decent chance Vince McMahon will scrap them before Raw starts. But this one seems to be locked in.

