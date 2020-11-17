Drew McIntyre Wins WWE Championship on Monday Night Raw

In a move that will make you wonder why they bothered having Orton win the title in the first place, Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton to regain the WWE Championship on Monday Night Raw tonight. McIntyre just lost the title to Orton at Hell in a Cell after winning it from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. But another extended Randy Orton title reign was not in the cards, it seems, as WWE started building toward a Survivor Series clash between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and McIntyre on Smackdown last week.

Tonight on Raw, nearly the entire third hour was devoted to the title match. Between a video package, entrances, introductions, and the match itself, which lasted 25 minutes with commercials, Orton and McIntyre dominated the last forty-five minutes of Raw. It was a show that proved lackluster up to that point, which may have unfortunately caused viewers to tune out and miss both a good match and an exciting title change on Raw. But for those viewers that did stick around, they were treated to a rare title change on free television.

The change sets up an official Reigns vs. McIntyre match for Survivor Series, though neither man's title will be on the line. Instead, they'll fight for bragging rights and brand dominance, which is nearly as important in the world of pro wrestling. With Reigns fully settled into his new heel role and McIntyre seemingly realizing his potential this year, it should prove to be a good match. However, I wouldn't count on it ending too decisively, as McIntyre vs. Reigns could be a major match for WWE if built properly, and there's not enough time to do that in the next week. The confrontation will most likely leave some questions unanswered so that a bigger match can occur at some point in the future at a WrestleMania or SummerSlam.