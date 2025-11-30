Posted in: Dropout, TV | Tagged: Very Important People

Dropout Debuts Very Important People – Season Three This Week

Very Important People is back for a third season, as the Vic Michaelis hosted improv interview series will return later this week

Article Summary Very Important People Season Three launches December 4, 2025, exclusively on Dropout streaming service.

Hosted by Vic Michaelis, the improv interview show returns with wilder costumes and fresh new questions.

Season three features 15 biweekly episodes plus Last Looks, a behind-the-scenes makeup miniseries.

Guest stars include Rekha Shankar, Brennan Lee Mulligan, Chelsea Peretti, Katya, and more comedy favorites.

Dropout is gearing up for another season of Very Important People, as Season Three will debut later this week on the comedy streaming service. Hosted by comedian Vic Michaelis, the improv interview show comes back by popular demand with new characters, new questions, an even more ostentatious lapel pin, and even more insane costumes that look like they broke the company's makeup budget. Enjoy the latest teaser trailer here as Season Three kicks off on December 4, 2025.

Very Important People – Season Three

Hosted by comedian Vic Michaelis, Very Important People features improv comedians after they undergo an extensive makeover by a talented team of make-up artists to transform them into an entirely new and unexpected person. They create a character for their new look on the spot, and are interviewed by Vic Michaelis, who plays a host also named Vic Michaelis. Season three will premiere on Thursday, December 4, with 15 episodes releasing biweekly on Dropout until June 18.

The season premiere will star comedian Rekha Shankar in conversation with hot Vic Michaelis. Additional in-character interviewees featured this season include Jeremy Culhane, Brennan Lee Mulligan + Jacob Wysocki, Angela Giarratana, Eugene Cordero, Demi Adejuyigbe, Lisa Gilroy, Frankie Quinones, Caitlin Reilly, Laci Mosley, Zac Oyama, Katya, Rachel Pegram, Chelsea Peretti, and Anna Garcia. This season will again release deeper dives into the makeup application and transformation process each Friday following the main series episode in a miniseries titled Last Looks.

Dropout

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy producing and hosting several original series, such as Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise, Um, Actually…, and many more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!