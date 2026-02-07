Posted in: Dropout, DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: Adventuring Academy, Game Changer

Dropout Reveals Adventuring Academy Season 7 & New Blu-Ray

Dropout had two announcements this week, as Season 7 of Adventuring Academy is coming, while Game Changer is coming to Blu-ray

Article Summary Dropout announces Season 7 of Adventuring Academy, hosted by Brennan Lee Mulligan and featuring top guests.

The first two seasons of Game Changer are coming to Blu-ray, available now through Dropout's online shop.

Game Changer Blu-ray offers just the episodes, no extras, as a test for future physical media releases.

Dropout continues to expand its original comedy lineup, streaming ad-free on major smart TV and mobile platforms.

Dropout made two announcements this week as they have a new season of a series on the way, as well as a new Blu-ray for one of their established shows. First up, Adventuring Party is back for a seventh season, as Brennan Lee Mulligan will interview several stand-up comedians and performers who have appeared on Dropout over the past couple of years, or just those in the same tabletop space, for what is basically a good nerdy interview show. The first episode will drop on February 20, running bi-weekly for the next few months.

The second item on the list is that Dropout will be releasing the first two seasons of Game Changer on Blu-ray. Partially because of how digital media is being treated these days, and partially because they want to test this with their own audiences, they are offering both seasons with just the episodes, no bonus content. With the idea that if it sells well, they may do other seasons, other shows, and possibly add more to those releases as well. You can see the announcement for that below as they're now on sale through their shop

🚨 Get ready for a Game Changer — now on Blu-Ray! Dropout's first-ever Blu-Ray release features Season 1 & Season 2 of Game Changer. These beloved seasons been here the whole time, and now they're yours forever! — Game Changer (@gamechangershow.bsky.social) 2026-02-06T20:03:09.941357Z

Adventuring Academy – Season Seven

Host and veteran gamemaster Brennan Lee Mulligan dives deep into all things role-playing games, with tips for both first-time players and experienced pros. Guests this season include Vic Michaelis, Robbie Daymond, Oscar Montoya, Kimia Behpoornia, Aabria Iyengar, Emily Friedman, Mica Burton, Quinns Smith, and Jasper William Cartwright.

Dropout

Since its launch in 2018, Dropout (formerly CollegeHumor) has quickly become one of the most popular subscription comedy platforms. Dropout presents independent, ad-free, uncensored comedy producing and hosting several original series, such as Game Changer, Dimension 20, Make Some Noise, Um, Actually…, and many more. The Dropout app is available on Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, plus iOS and Android mobile devices.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!