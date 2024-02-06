Posted in: TV, YouTube | Tagged: dropout

Dropout Reveals Ify Nwadiwe As New Host Of Um, Actually

Ify Nwadiwe and Brian David Gilbert have taken over as the host and fact checker for the popular Dropout show Um, Actually.

Article Summary Ify Nwadiwe steps in as new host of Dropout's hit show, Um, Actually.

Comedian Brian David Gilbert joins as the new fact checker.

Season 9 promises a lineup of diverse celebrity guests and fan favorites.

Dropout to premiere Season 9 on February 27, with episodes every other Tuesday.

In an homage and parody of Doctor Who, Dropout released the latest trailer for Season 9 of Um, Actually, featuring Ify Nwadiwe as the show's new host. Along with comedian Brian David Gilbert, who has taken on the role of the fact checker this time around, the two will essentially usher in a new era for the show that criticizes anything and everything remotely incorrect about your favorite nerdom in this trivia show about getting things 100% correct. Along with the news came a brand new trailer showing the season off, as it will debut on Dropout on February 27.

Um, Actually Season 9

The season promises a diverse array of entertainers, including notable guests like actor Harvey Guillén, drag icons Jujubee, Monét X Change, Trinity the Tuck, and Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld of The Try Guys, among others. Former host Mike Trapp and previous fact-checker Michael Saltzman will also make returns as guest players. The season is set to premiere on February 27th, with episodes released every other Tuesday on the platform.

Um, Actually, developed by Mike Trapp, is a distinctive trivia game show where contestants correct inaccuracies in geek and pop culture questions using the phrase "um, actually." Originally a popular segment on CollegeHumor's YouTube channel, the show's success in the digital space led to its transformation into a full series exclusively on Dropout. With its witty blend of challenging questions and pop culture expertise, Um, Actually has become a must-watch, captivating fans and fostering a vibrant community. Um, Actually is the longest running series on Dropout, originating in 2015. Season nine will showcase the first change in hosting in the show's history, with the exception of a "switcheroo" episode in 2020 (where Ify Nwadiwe served as guest host). Um, Actually is directed by Tamar Levine and produced by Ebony Elaine Hardin.

