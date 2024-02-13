Dunkin Donuts Drops Ben Affleck & The DunKings: Extended Cut (VIDEO)

Posted in: NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ben affleck, Dunkin Donuts, matt damon, super bowl, Tom Brady

Check out Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon & Tom Brady in an extended cut of Dunkin Donuts' "The DunKings" Super Bowl LVIII ad.

Along with one helluva game and a great outcome, there was a lot to love about this past weekend's Super Bowl LVIII – including the movie & television series trailers and big-time commercials. If we were throwing together a "Top 10" list of best ads, Ben Affleck's Dunkin Donuts ad would definitely make the cut. After teasing his desire to unleash his inner pop star, Affleck wore his "Boston" on his sleeve as the leader of the boy band DunKings – teaming with Matt Damon and Tom Brady to bring "The Boston Massacre" to Jennifer Lopez's recording studio. And in case you were wondering, the group had a single – "Don't Dunk Away at My Heart," supported by a performance that found Affleck looking like he was having a seizure and Damon looking like he would rather be literally anywhere.

All of this was a culmination of a week-long build-up that showed Affleck preparing for some kind of big career move – we just didn't realize how big. Co-produced by Affleck and Damon's Artists Equity organization, the commercial continued as Affleck did his best to impress Lopez enough for their single to get a spot on her new album, This Is Me…Now. Well, let's just say that Affleck didn't walk away empty-handed – the DunKings are getting an iced coffee and Munchkins Skewers (Hmmm…) named after them. Now, we're getting a look at the extended cut (above) – including over four minutes of Affleck daring to dream big.

Here's a look behind the scenes with Affleck, Damon, and Brady giving us a personal look at how it all came together. And when you check out the "Long Throw" challenge in the second clip, take a moment or two to appreciate just how easy Brady makes it look – and how he knows that Affleck shouldn't hold up his hands for a catch because he knows that his pass is going to end up hurting him…

Here's a look back to when Affleck finally went public with his desire to be a pop star – and apparently, a member of a boy band – and how famous faces like Jack Harlow tried to reason with Affleck before things went… well, where they ended up going…

