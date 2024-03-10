Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: extreme ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, sony home entertainment

Extreme Ghostbusters Finally Getting DVD Release On March 19th

After years of waiting, Extreme Ghostbusters is finally getting a DVD release of all 40 episodes the week Frozen Empire hits theaters.

Extreme Ghostbusters ran for 40 episodes in 1997 and while not as celebrated as the original animated series or feature films, holds a special place in the hearts of fans. For years and years, there have been questions about when the series may get a home video release, and now, thanks to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Sony Home Entertainment has answered the call. All 40 episodes will be released on DVD on March 19th, the same week the Busters return to theaters. The voice cast for the show included Billy West, Rino Romano, Tara Strong, Alfonso Ribeiro, Jason Marsden, and Maurice LaMarche.

Extreme Ghostbusters Is Worth A Watch

Here's a look at the official overview of the series: "Years after the events of The Real Ghostbusters, the original Ghostbusters crew have all moved on to different careers – except for Egon Spengler. After a prolonged quiet period, Egon is now a college professor on the paranormal and the sole caretaker of the firehouse – and Slimer. When supernatural activity suddenly resurges across New York and once again threatens the city, he recruits the help of four college students to form an all-new Ghostbusters team." If you have been living under a rock, here also is the latest trailer for Frozen Empire.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an army of ghosts that casts a death chill upon the city, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Honestly, who could resist that 1997 grungy guitar riff in that opening? I know I couldn't when I was a teenager, I happily watched every episode and bought all the toys. Cannot wait to grab this set and show my daughter this series.

