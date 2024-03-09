Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: New Clip Spotlights Busting Some Ghosts

A new clip from Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire spotlights the new cast trying to bust a ghost that looks like it would fit in with deep-sea wildlife.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is right around the corner, and it's unclear whether or not it will be able to find an audience during a hectic March season. While Sony is doing a better job of marketing this one compared to Madame Web, it still feels like they are holding back even by the standards of these days. Usually, we are begging Sony to stop releasing clips, trailers, and TV spots in the lead-up to one of their releases to the point that you feel like you've seen the entire movie. Instead, we've seen a rather respectable number of trailers and a clip that was shared on the PlayStation YouTube account. It features the new cast in the classic car trying to bust a ghost, which looks like it would fit in with deep-sea wildlife. The traditional methods don't appear to be working, so we get a quick look at the drone version of the proton pack, which is kind of neat. It's also good to see that all of the marketing isn't focusing entirely on the returning characters; these new characters were the reason the first film worked, and it would be a shame to see them become supporting characters in their own sequel.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters, new and old, must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, directed by Gil Kenan, stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts. It will be released on March 22, 2024.

