Dynamite Highlights: Christian Cage Confronts Kenny Omega

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was trusted with a sacred mission: address the botched ending to AEW Revolution, where the ring failed to explode as promised at the end of the exploding barbed-wire deathmatch between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega due to a dud bomb. Did the company succeed in bringing fans closure on the poorly-timed botch and offering a pathway for everyone to move on?

AEW approached that problem in a couple of different ways. Through a promo by Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley, AEW offered a kayfabe explanation for the behavior of everyone after the bomb failed to blow. Commentary and Eddie Kingston sold the nonexistent explosion as if it happened, but on Dynamite this week, Kingston explained why: he blacked out from anxiety due to flashbacks to his time in prison. On paper, it sounds ridiculous. But if anyone can sell a pile of horseshit like that, it's Eddie Kingston, and sell it he did.

But that was just one way DC approached the problem. Another was through self-mockery, as Kenny Omega, Don Callis, and the Good Brothers cut a promo celebrating AEW's embarrassment and mocking Moxley and Kingston. Unfortunately for Omega, he chose to interrupt a planned interview with new AEW signee Christian Cage for that. So when a brawl eventually broke out between Omega and the Good Brothers against Moxley and Kingston, it was Christian Cage who ran out to even the odds. And when the dust settled, it was Christian Cage who held up the AEW Championship as Omega and his crew retreated to lick their wounds.

With the addressing of the issue taken care of, AEW had one more mission: give fans a pathway to move on. And the company did that by launching a huge angle at the end of Dynamite, when MJF debuted his new (as-yet-unnamed) stable consisting of the people who had previously been rumored to be part of a revamped Four Horsemen. Watch the video highlights from AEW Dynamite below: