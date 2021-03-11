"69 me, Don! 69 me!" – AEW Addresses Botched Deathmatch Explosion

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston offered an explanation for the botched ending of AEW Revolution last Sunday. Kingston was in the unfortunate position of using his own body to cover that of his friend, Jon Moxley, to save Moxley from the imminent explosion of the ring at the end of a barbed wire deathmatch with AEW Champion Kenny Omega. Because of his position, Kingston couldn't see that the bombs failed to go off, so he sold it as if it had, laying unconscious even after the PPV went off the air. What should have been an emotional turning point for Kingston was instead a laughingstock.

On Dynamite tonight, Kingston was left with a classic problem: solving a continuity error.

Well, folks, here it is, the big explanation everyone wants to know about. It's a little embarrassing, but, you know, I'm me. When I win that ring and I covered my friend thinking there was gonna be this big explosion and all these fireworks, I caught a flashback to the last time I had this anxiety. Last time I had this kind of panic, I couldn't breathe, and that's when I was sitting in a jail cell getting ready for court, and I had the guards walking back and forth telling me, we're going to take you to Rykers, boy. We're gonna take you to Sing Sing, boy. And everything went black. That's what happened. Go ahead, make fun of it. Call me a coward, less of a man. I'm not speaking for you and I'm not speaking to you. I'm speaking to those that understand where I'm coming from.

But later that night, Kenny Omega threw it back in Kingston's face. Omega, Don Callis, and Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers didn't take credit for the explosion failing to happen at AEW Revolution, but they did say things worked out better for them that it did. Omega still left with the AEW Championship, but they also embarrassed AEW, and in particular Tony Khan, Jon Moxley, and best of all, Eddie Kingston. Callis and Omega mocked Kingston's claims of anxiety and said he was "dry humping Moxley in the ring while four sparklers went off."

When Kingston came to the ring to take issue with this, Omega mocked him further as a countdown reminiscent of the end of the deathmatch played. Omega threw himself on the ground and yelled, "69 me, Don! 69 me!" After nothing happened at the end of the countdown, Omega blamed it on a flashback to a time he got detention in school. Needless to say, Kingston wasn't pleased and a brawl broke out, soon to be joined by Jon Moxley and new AEW signee Christian Cage. It was Cage who ended up holding up Omega's AEW Championship when the ring was cleared.

AEW was in an unenviable situation after the ending of Revolution. No angle concocted to explain what happened when the explosion failed to go off at the end of the deathmatch can undo the fact that the explosion and its immediate aftermath, wherein the commentary team simply pretended the explosion went off as planned, was an epic botch at the worst possible moment. By addressing it head on with a storyline that incorporates the company's own embarrassment, AEW has charted a path to move past it. But we still think the best way to make up for the botch would be to blow up a ring as promised. Maybe next week?