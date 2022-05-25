Echo Director Sydney Freeland Honors Filming Start; Cool New Logo?

A little more than a week ago when the broadcast & streaming world was elbows-deep in Upfronts, Marvel Studios & Disney+ dropped some major intel on what was happening with Alaqua Cox-starring "Hawkeye" spinoff series Echo. With production now officially underway in Atlanta and with the series set for a 2023 premiere, Cox's unforgiving Maya Lopez, who made her MCU debut in the 2021 streaming series as a deaf gang leader determined to make Ronin aka Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) pay for his own vengeful deeds, is now on a journey to learn more about her past… and to see if she can carve out a new future. Now, we have director Sydney Freeland checking in from the set in what we hope is the first in a series of BTS looks.

Now here's a look at Freeland's Instagram post tracing their journey from the series being announced to the announcement that they would be directing, to a look at the clapperboard with Freeland's name on it as filming gets underway (and make sure to check out the cool new logo that we hope is the final version):

Streaming exclusively on Disney+ in 2023, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (FX's Reservation Dogs, American Gods) & Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor! Four Sheets to the Wind), with Graham Greene (1883, Goliath) and Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, FX's Reservation Dogs). Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet). Co-executive producers are Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth.