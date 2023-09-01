Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Echo, ironheart, loki, Marvel Studios, what if, X-Men '97

Echo, X-Men '97, Agatha & More: Marvel Revising TV Release Calendar?

Reports are Marvel Studios is making big changes to when its upcoming shows release, including Echo, X-Men '97, "Agatha," What If...? & more.

We got the heads-up earlier this year when Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that Marvel Studios and others would see a number of changes moving forward. Along with budget cuts to streaming content, Iger also revealed that the number of shows being ordered would also be looked at and that the release calendar for shows would be stretched out further – reportedly looking to give the shows a chance to breathe and also reduce the amount of money being spent on programming for the fiscal year. And with the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes rolling on, Disney has extra cover when it comes to explaining away its changes. Now, The Hollywood Reporter is reporting from sources what the revised Marvel Studios/Disney+ release schedule is – and it's definitely going deeper into 2024. While the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki will still be returning for its second season this October, other shows have been shuffled around. We could be getting What If…? Season 2 for Christmas – and that's it for 2023. If you're wondering what happened to the "Hawkeye" spinoff series, Echo? Well, that looks to be joining a rundown of 2024 shows that also include X-Men'97 and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (previously: "Agatha: Coven of Chaos"). And what about Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again, and Wonder Man? Here's a look at how a reshaped calendar could possibly play out if THR's sources are correct:

Loki Season 2: Remains October 6th

What If…? Season 2: Set to premiere "around Christmas Day"

Echo: Moving from November 29th to January 2024

X-Men '97: Early 2024 ("A season two remains in the works")

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (previously: "Agatha: Coven of Chaos"): Early Fall 2024

Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again & Wonder Man: Off the Schedule (series completion reportedly impacted by SAG-AFTRA/WGA strikes)

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Loki Season 2 stars Hiddleston, Di Martino, Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors and Ke Huy Quan. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani direct episodes. The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin, and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.

