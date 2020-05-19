Edgar Wright, Complete Fiction Set to Develop 3 Netflix Series

Writer-director Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead) has joined with former Big Talk collaborator Nira Park, writer-director Joe Cornish (The Kid Who Would Be King), and senior creative advisor Rachael Prior (Baby Driver) have launched a production company with a purpose. Set to produce and develop projects on both the film and television sides, Complete Fiction was created so that new generations of writers and directors can have their works come to life while be mentored by Wright and other filmmakers.

On the film side, the company is already in post-production on Wright's upcoming feature film Last Night In Soho as well as his untitled feature documentary focusing on the band Sparks. Now, Complete Fiction is moving into the television/streaming world in a big way, announcing three new series in development at Netflix. Lockwood & Co is a supernatural action-adventure detective series, adapted and based on Jonathan Stroud's best-selling novels. In addition, the company has optioned the sci-fi horror trilogy, The Murders of Molly Southbourne, from novelist Tade Thompson and historical fantasy series, The City of Brass (The Daevabad Trilogy) from S.A. Chakraborty.

For Wright, the announcement not only marks an opportunity to influence a medium that means so much to him but for him to be able to do it while working with those he trusts: "This new chapter with Complete Fiction is something I have wanted to embark on for a while now. Nira has been my producer now for more than 20 years, but we, along with our amazing team of long-time friends and collaborators, still share the same drive to bring original stories to the screen. Complete Fiction will be a dynamic hub for passionate creatives – somewhere they can feel nurtured and protected. I've been lucky enough to always have this team around me who have advocated for my voice and vision as a filmmaker, and I'm excited to bring new stories into the world and be part of making that happen for the next generation."