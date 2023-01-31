Elimination Chamber Plans Revealed at Post-Rumble WWE Raw The lineup for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE is starting to shape up after the first WWE Raw following the 2023 Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble is the first stop on the Road to WrestleMania, but when traveling on the Road to WrestleMania, one must first stop for a bathroom break at the rest stop's punishing metal urinal known as The Elimination Chamber! Following the Royal Rumble PLE and last night's episode of WWE Raw, we now know that men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on "the grandest stage of them all," while women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley will challenge Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. But other plans also started to shape on Raw this week, including for the Elimination Chamber PLE and beyond.

Elimination Chamber will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. And so far, there are two Elimination Chamber matches booked for the show. In one, Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship — the de facto top belt on Raw — against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and two competitors yet-to-be-named. And in the other Chamber match, the final four competitors besides Rhea Ripley in the Rumble match — Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Nikki Cross — will compete with two more yet-to-be-named women for a shot at Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania Goes Hollywood takes place across two nights again this year, emanating from Los Angeles on April 1st and 2nd.