Elsbeth Season 2: Matthew Broderick Guest Stars in E12: "Foiled Again"

Check out the overview and image gallery for CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth S02E12: "Foiled Again," guest-starring Matthew Broderick.

If you're looking for something to help you relax and unwind this weekend, then why not check out what we have waiting below for fans of CBS and Robert King and Michelle King's Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth? We've updated our look ahead at the second season with overviews, images, and more for the 10th and 11th episodes. In addition, we've added the official overview and image gallery for S02E12: "Foiled Again." Hitting screens on Feb. 20th, Elsbeth (Preston) takes on guest star Matthew Broderick's Ivy League educational consultant Lawrence Grey… we're sold!

Elsbeth Season 2 Eps. 10, 11 & 12 Previews

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 10: "Finance Bros" – When a Wall Street titan (Alan Ruck) is murdered after giving away his fortune, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) suspects the victim's twin brother and business partner (also Alan Ruck) in a deadly case of sibling rivalry. Meanwhile, the Van Ness case continues to cause trouble for Elsbeth. Written by Anju Andre-Bergmann and Eric Randall and directed by Nick Gomez.

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 11: "Tiny Town" – Sparks fly between Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) and a handsome Scottish musician named Angus (Ioan Gruffudd) after he witnesses a murder through a video art installation linking Manhattan with his tiny seaside town. The two join forces to solve the case together from across the pond. Written by Zoe Marshall and directed by Robert King.

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 12: "Foiled Again" – While investigating the mysterious death of a college admissions officer, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) finds herself fencing with an independent educational consultant named Lawrence (Matthew Broderick) who promises an Ivy League future to high-paying clients and their painfully average kids. Meanwhile, Teddy (Ben Levi Ross) and Elsbeth butt heads after she questions whether she prepared him enough for the real world.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

