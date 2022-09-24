Emily In Paris Season 3 Release Date Revealed By Netflix At TUDUM

Emily In Paris Season three is debuting on the streamer on December 21st, announced today by Netflix during their TUDUM event. Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucien Laviscount, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, and Camille Razat are back for more adventuring. Season three and four are both currently filming at the same time. A couple of days ago, Netflix also revealed a bunch of photos from the season as well, and below you can see the first teaser for the new season, as well as the images.

Emily In Paris Is The Guiltiest Of Pleasures

Season three follows Emily as she finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie, at work and in the romance department, and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides. Also in the cast for season three are Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie.

Bring it on, Netflix. I don't care what anyone says, this show is so fun to just pop on and get lost in for a while. Collins is great as the lead, the rest of the cast is great, and the locations make this a great watch all on their own. Keep giving it to us. Season three will debut on Netflix on December 21st, just in time for Christmas binging.