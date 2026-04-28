Posted in: Music, Pop Culture | Tagged: Metallica, reload, ReLoad Remastered

Metallica Will Release ReLoad Remastered On June 26

Metallica has opened up preorders for their latest remastered reissue. This time it is ReLoad, releasing on June 26.

Article Summary Metallica will release ReLoad Remastered on June 26, with preorders open now for the latest deluxe reissue.

Metallica preorders include a remastered “The Memory Remains,” plus demos, rough mixes, live tracks, and outtakes.

The Metallica ReLoad Remastered deluxe box features LPs, CDs, DVDs, memorabilia, and a 128-page hardcover book.

Metallica’s 1997 album ReLoad topped the charts, went quadruple platinum, and includes staples like “Fuel” and “The Unforgiven II.”

Metallica has announced that their deluxe remastered album, ReLoad, will be released on June 26. Hey- that's the day before my birthday, if anyone reading this was planning on getting me something. Like their other deluxe releases, this one comes with the album completely remastered, plus tons of outtakes, demos, live recordings, rough mixes, and everything you expect from these. Those who preorder starting today will get a bonus remastered track of "The Memory Remains". As someone who has all but one of the deluxe reissues, I consider these the definitive versions of the band's records and must-haves.

Metallica Experimenting, But Still Metallica

Of course, the jewel of these remastered reissues is the deluxe set, and this one includes:

ReLoad (Remastered) on 180-gram double LP and CD

on 180-gram double LP and CD "The Memory Remains" 7"

Three live LPs

15 CDs and four DVDs featuring unreleased content (live shows, rough mixes, demos, etc.)

MP3 download card of all audio

Three tour laminates

11×17 Gimme Fuel poster

Pushead print

Sticker

10 guitar/bass picks

Pack of 13 Rorschach Test cards

Lyric folder and sheets

128-page hardcover book with never-before-seen photos + stories from those who were there

Metallica and their team really put effort into these releases, and, to me, this is the version we need. There is also a solo vinyl release across two 180-gram discs, featuring an exclusive colorway at Walmart stores, a three-CD set, a cassette release, and a digital release.

ReLoad has been certified quadruple platinum, and debuted at number one on the Billboard charts when it was released in 1997. Popular songs from the album include "Fuel", "The Memory Remains", "Devil's Dance", "Low Man's Lyric", and "The Unforgiven II". Many of the songs on this album are staples of their live shows. I know that in 1997, Jeremy wore out multiple copies of this one on cassette and really wanted to see the band on that tour. Alas, it didn't happen. Now, I can relive that era in all its glory with this set.

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