Emily In Paris Season 5: Lucien Laviscount Back; Lucas Bravo In talks

Netflix's Emily In Paris will welcome back Lucien Laviscount's Alfie as a series regular in Season 5 - but what about Lucas Bravo's Gabriel?

Article Summary Lucien Laviscount returns as Alfie for Emily In Paris Season 5.

Lucas Bravo's return as Gabriel remains uncertain for Season 5.

Previously, Bravo voiced frustration with his character's direction.

The fourth season wrapped with Emily moving to Rome for a fresh start.

Emily In Paris will have one of her many love interests again in Season 5, and more than expected. Lucien Laviscount will be back to series regular status as Alfie for the upcoming fifth season, according to Deadline. Also, in that article, they report that talks with her main love interest in the series, Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo, are still ongoing on his return after he expressed that he was…unhappy with his direction on the series. The season is still in the writer's room, with an eye to start production in April.

Emily In Paris Should Be Rid Of Both Of Them, Frankly

"It's a comedy; everybody is having fun around me, everybody is jumping around, and I'm just slowly sinking into god knows what. I tried for seasons to bring nuances, but we don't have much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want, and we just have to comply. It makes me question if I want to be part of Season 5," Bravo confessed previously. When you love something, you want it to be…you want the best version of it. I'm not going to lie; I've been frustrated with the direction my character is taking. But we'll see where it goes. The show is not over."

Emily In Paris ended season 4 on a high note with Emily (Lily Collins) moving to Rome to start up the new branch of Agence Grateau and finding love with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). It was the reset that the show desperately needed. I should have known it was too good to be true at the end. Here was a chance that few shows get; they could reset the board and completely flip expectations, which would have worked beautifully. Get her away from Gabriel, Alfie, and Paris, for that matter. Keep them around, just less, so fans get their fix and focus on the real story, and that is Emily moving on as many do in life to greener pastures. Emily and Gabriel do NOT work together, and she blows it with Alfie. He has moved on, and they realized that in season 4. The creators should have run towards that and never looked back.

