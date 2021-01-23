Eminem Drops UFC Themed Video "Higher" Before UFC 257 Tonight

Eminem dropped a new video for the song Higher with a UFC theme to it today, ahead of the huge UFC 257 event being held tonight. The video features the rapper in a ring, rapping the lyrics to the song as he prepares for a fight against his own demons. Many UFC athletes and personalities make cameos, including UFC chief Dana White. He even holds a weigh-in. ESPN and UFC partnered with Eminem for everything, the latest single off his album Music to be Murdered By – Side B."It's always been amazing to be able to work with Eminem for promotional and programming content on various ESPN properties over the years," ESPN music director Kevin Wilson said in a statement. "To be able to work on this video together with his team – not only featuring our team's great UFC coverage but also debuting it exclusively on ABC, is just invaluable."

Eminem Is A UFC Fan, So Why Not

UFC 257 takes place in a few short hours and features the return of Conor McGregor as he takes on Dustin Poirier in a rematch of their 2014 fight. Conor last competed in the UFC last January, defeating Donald Cerrone in seconds. He has since retired and tried to book a second boxing match while waiting for the UFC to keep him busy. Poirier is on a 5-1 streak in his last six fights, beating Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway, and Dan Hooker to name a few. When they first fought in 2014, McGregor beat Poirier in 1:46 at featherweight. This fight features two extremely different fighters than the first one. McGregor enters UFC 257 looking to stay active this year, he has a new deal, he seems a tad more humble and happy, and for him, it is all about legacy at this point. For Poirier, a chance to send his name into the stratosphere by taking out Conor and making a claim to the next UFC Lightweight title shot, against Khabib or not.

UFC 257 airs on ESPN+ starting at 7:00 PM EST tonight with the fight card as follows:

Main card (ESPN+ Pay-Per-View, 10 p.m. ET)

Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Conor McGregor (155)

Dan Hooker (156) vs. Michael Chandler (156)

Jessica Eye (126) vs. Joanne Calderwood (126)

Marina Rodriguez (116) vs. Amanda Ribas (116)

Makhmud Muradov (186) vs. Andrew Sanchez (186)

Preliminary card (ESPN, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Matt Frevola (155.5) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (157)

Brad Tavares (185.5) vs. Antonio Carlos Junior (185)

Sara McMann (135) vs. Julianna Pena (136)

Khalil Rountree (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Nik Lentz (150) vs. Movsar Evloev (150) – 150-pound catchweight bout

Amir Albazi (126) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)