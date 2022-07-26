Eragon: Christopher Paolini Novels Getting Disney+ Series Adapt

As the summer rollout of streaming series announcements rolls on, we're learning that Disney+ is in early development for a live-action series, Eragon, based on Christopher Paolini's popular young adult novels, with the first book featuring the same title.

The plot summary for the first book in the series reads, "Fifteen-year-old Eragon believes that he is merely a poor farm boy—until his destiny as a Dragon Rider is revealed. Gifted with only an ancient sword, a loyal dragon, and sage advice from an old storyteller, Eragon is soon swept into a dangerous tapestry of magic, glory, and power. Now his choices could save—or destroy—the Empire."

For the Eragon series on Disney+, Paolini is said to be on the project as a co-writer. Executive production will be done by Bert Salke alongside 20th Century. The series by Paolini, known as "The Inheritance Cycle," counts four total books, Eragon, Eldest, Brisingr, and Inheritance. The story has been previously adapted in a not-so-loved film in 2006 that starred Sienna Guillory, Ed Speelers, and Jeremy Irons. The film can be currently watched on Disney+ if you wish to venture down that road. The eventual series will likely fit the story of Eragon in a better way than the adaptation of the past, but we'll have to wait and see.

On Paolini's site, the book series overview offers those new to the franchise a better sense of what they can expect: "The Inheritance Cycle is the unforgettable, worldwide bestselling saga of one boy, one dragon, and a world of adventure. When Eragon finds a polished blue stone in the forest, he thinks it is the lucky discovery of a poor farm boy. But when the stone brings a dragon hatchling, Eragon soon realizes he has stumbled upon a legacy nearly as old as the Empire itself. Overnight his simple life is shattered, and he and his dragon, Saphira, are thrust into a perilous new world of destiny, magic, and power. Can Eragon take up the mantle of the legendary Dragon Riders? The fate of the Empire may rest in his hands. . . ."