Eric Andre Mixing John Cena with Metal Shelf Exactly What You'd Expect

With The Eric Andre Show returning to Adult Swim on Sunday, October 25, at midnight (Sunday-Monday) for the fifth season, the main man himself has been making the rounds to promote a new season of things we've run out of adjectives we can use to describe. Spending some time with Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC late-night talk show (from a lifeguard chair-safe distance), Andre covered a wide range of topics, including what he took away from his whole-body waxing experience, why Hannibal Burress (and his clone) quit, what it was like pranking Blake Griffin, and which guests were definitely not on the same wavelength as the show.

But our favorite part of the interview comes when he explains how John Cena (The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker) and a loose metal shelf contributed to a concussion and a trip to the hospital. Check out the clip below (with the Cena story starting around the 6:20 mark) to find out how Andre ended up with "…a Fred Flintstone, like Bugs Bunny [bump] on the side" of his head:

Produced by Abso Lutely Productions and executive produced by Andre, Kitao Sakurai, Dan Curry, and Dave Kneebone, the fifth-season guestlist for The Eric Andre Show also includes Judy Greer, Blake Griffin, Luis Guzman, Omarion, Adam Rippon, Dermot Mulroney, Tia Carrere, Robin Givens, and Jai Rodriguez:

Now that the world is openly falling apart at the seams, there is only one Late Night talk show deranged enough to match the zeitgeist of the times! Strap in, shave your head, your ass, and the thin membrane separating your skull from your brain as Eric jam-packs each episode with tortured celebrities, ethically complex street pranks, and severely injured rappers. Hannibal Buress quits, Filipe Esparza co-hosts, Lakeith Stanfield loiters, and Hannibal's clone, Blannibal, is born.