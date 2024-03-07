Posted in: Opinion, Sports, TV, TV | Tagged: espn, opinion, pat mcafee, stephen a. smith, youtube

ESPN Heavyweights Pat McAfee, Stephen A. Smith Deny Beef Reports

ESPN stars Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee pushed back on a report from earlier today that there is beef between the two of them.

At this point, it feels like either ESPN heavyweights Pat McAfee (The Pat McAfee Show) and Stephen A. Smith (ESPN's First Take) have a growing beef with one another or some executive folks over at ESPN want there to be a growing beef between McAfee and Smith. Earlier today, The New York Post's Ryan Glasspiegel reported that the two had an "explosive" exchange during a conversation regarding an unknown project. Allegedly, at one point in the exchange, McAfee called Smith a "motherf***er" and Smith essentially banned McAfee from any further appearances on First Take. It wouldn't take long for sports media to jump on the report, which built on past rumblings of issues between the two – issues that both McAfee and Smith went on their respective shows to refute.

Since we're talking about two of the most listened-to voices at ESPN, we felt they would address the matter sooner rather than later. But while we were expecting something on their respective shows, both McAfee and Smith went directly to the writer of the report. "I have nothing but love for Stephen A. I think I'm still welcome on 'First Take'? I was scheduled through football season to join on Tuesdays; hopefully, next year, that'll happen as well," McAfee texted Glasspiegel. Smith responded to the reporter by email, reaffirming that "Pat McAfee and I have no issue and the notion that he'd be banned from 'First Take' is B.S." Smith continued, "We are No. 1, and he has absolutely contributed to us remaining No. 1. McAfee was asked to come on each Tuesday through the Super Bowl, and he did just that, kicking ass each time he came on the air."

"If McAfee wants to be on 'First Take' next season, he will be on 'First Take'. I love winners, and McAfee has proven he wins — which helps ME win. I don't know how many times I have to tell folks that he's trail-blazed a path into a new era for so many of us. I'm grateful to have him as a part of my team and the ESPN Family. And I'm looking forward to having him on for years to come. I sincerely hope that I will not have to repeat myself on this nonsense again!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!