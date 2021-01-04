Essex County Series Has "Bulk of the Scripts Written": Jeff Lemire

Award-winning writer/artist Jeff Lemire was a wealth of direct-and-to-the-point updates on Monday. In his most recent newsletter "Happy New Year- Things to Come," Lemire not only offered some promising news to Sweet Tooth fans looking forward to the Netflix adaptation but also snuck in an update on the CBC's series adaptation of his graphic novel trilogy Essex County. In October 2020, Lemire revealed that he had "been working on scripts for the third and fourth episode of the 'Essex County' TV show." Flash ahead three months and it sounds like things are grinding along nicely. When discussing his plans for 2021, the writer/artist opened with a brief update showing the scripts are nearly written and pre-production is about to get underway: "So that all brings you up to date on what I have been working in last year and that leads me to 2021 and suddenly having as totally open schedule (aside from the 'Essex County' TV show, which continues to roll into pre-production with the bulk of the scripts written)."

Published from 2008 to 2009 from Top Shelf Publishing, Lemire's Essex County trilogy includes "Tales from the Farm" (2008), "Ghost Stories" (2008), and "The Country Nurse" (2009). Here's a look at the overview of Lemire's work:

Where does a young boy turn when his whole world suddenly disappears? What turns two brothers from an unstoppable team into a pair of bitterly estranged loners? How does the simple-hearted care of one middle-aged nurse reveal the scars of an entire community, and can anything heal the wounds caused by a century of deception? Award-winning cartoonist Jeff Lemire pays tribute to his roots with Essex County, an award-winning trilogy of graphic novels set in an imaginary version of his hometown, the eccentric farming community of Essex County, Ontario, Canada. In Essex County, Lemire crafts an intimate study of one community through the years, and a tender meditation on family, memory, grief, secrets, and reconciliation. With the lush, expressive inking of a young artist at the height of his powers, Lemire draws us in and sets us free.

Originally optioned by First Generation Films (FGF), the series is executive produced by Lemire, Ted Adams, Chris Staros, and FGF's Christina Piovesan. FGF's Vice-President of Scripted Programming Julie Di Cresce will oversee the project. The graphic novel series earned a number of awards during its run, including the American Library Association's Alex Award, the Doug Wright Award, and the Joe Shuster Award.